Arizona remains the top-ranked team in the country as the latest AP Poll was announced Monday morning. The Wildcats earned their ranking in the polls thanks to a dominating 98-73 win over then-No.23 Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. This marks the ninth time in program history in which UA has been ranked at the top in consecutive weeks.

“I just love this group,” UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said following the win against the Badgers. “The force we play with, I love the depth we have, I love the physicality and it’s been one of the best groups I’ve ever had executing a game plan.”

In their latest win over Wisconsin, the team that beat them in consecutive Elite Eights from 2014 and 2015, the Wildcats obliterated UW by 25 points, their largest margin of victory against a ranked team since 2002. UA’s 98 points were also the most points the Badgers have allowed in a game since 1994.

Thus far this season, the Wildcats have been one of the most efficient teams on both ends of the court in the country, ranking fifth in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and second in adjusted defensive efficiency in the KenPom rankings.

A key to the UA’s success this season has been the plethora of different players scoring on offense, and limiting the flow of scoring on the other end — especially against ranked teams this season. In the Wildcats’ ranked wins against then-No. 2 Duke, No. 21 Michigan State and No. 23 Wisconsin, it had five players score double digits in each game, and have only allowed seven double-digit scorers throughout those three games.

“We need to be a team that enjoys your teammate's successes as much or more than your own,” Lloyd said Saturday. “And so we want to be a team that shares the ball. I told the team today, that I don’t need any heroes. … But at the end of the day, I want to be able to say that Arizona basketball team kicked some ass.”

Arizona has also been ranked as the top-ranked team in the NCAA NET rankings for the first time this season.