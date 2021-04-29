GOAZCATS - Arizona spring practice: QB Gunner Cruz happy with early progress at UA

Gunner Cruz was one of the new guys at Arizona this spring. The Washington State transfer showed up to Tucson later than many of the other newcomers leaving him little time to get to know his new teammates. He estimates that he only new a couple of the players on the current team when he arrived just before spring ball opened up in March.

Since that time the big quarterback from Gilbert has taken strides to get to know his teammates while also learning his new playbook for the offense new head coach Jedd Fisch has built for the Wildcats. Cruz was arguably the most consistent player at his position from start to finish over 15 practices, but he is far from a finished product.

He also hasn't solidified the starting job yet either.

Still, there has been progress during his first semester back home in Arizona, and that is something helping him to feel positive heading into the summer.

“I think I’ve definitely made some progress,” Cruz said. “Sometimes you take two steps forward then the next day you feel like you take half a step back, and you’re frustrated with yourself. The good thing is we have a great group of coaches that really are always available anytime we want to get in the film room. The way they coach us is really personal with all of us.

“Obviously made a lot of progress getting to know the guys, getting to know the timing, getting to know the playbook and I’m excited for where it’s gonna be able to go with more time.”

The overall progress has not come without its bumps. Though he fits the pro-style scheme Fisch has installed well, many of the concepts are new for Cruz and the other Arizona quarterbacks. There has been an adjustment period.

Taking snaps from under center and huddling are not things seen often at the college level, but both of those elements will be key aspects of the new Arizona offense. Learning that while also adjusting to everything else on the field and in his new surroundings makes Cruz's performance the spring seem quite impressive.

“It’s been very impressive to see him come out here and compete the way that he has with not a lot of lead-up time,” quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Jimmie Dougherty said of Cruz toward the end of spring ball. “This is not an easy offense just to pick up overnight, and he’s done a great job. He’s prepared really hard. He works hard at it, in the classroom and in his free time, to be able to come out here and execute.

“You also can’t substitute the fact that he’s gotta throw more balls. He needs more time on task. We need to complete more deep balls and actually do it live with the receivers to get that timing ironed out. That definitely doesn’t happen overnight, and it’s something we’ve talked about. This has been a great spring, but now it’s like, ‘OK, now what do we do over the next three or four months heading into the season?’ It’s not only going to be huge for not only the quarterbacks but really all of our guys.”

Completing deep passes was somewhat of a thorn in Cruz's side during spring practice. He struggled with overthrown balls on deep pass attempts consistently, and it's something the coaches know has to improve to make him successful in the offense should he ultimately win the starting job.

“We have to work on that,” Fisch said. “We talked about that ... but I do believe that accuracy on deep balls comes with repetition. It also comes with technique. It also comes with an understanding and experience on who you’re throwing it to when. So, that’s what this summer has to be for.”

Fisch does have the understanding that Cruz is still getting used to the receivers he is throwing to at Arizona. Plus, he was able to hit on two deep passes during Saturday's spring game with completions of 40 yards and 61 yards on throws to tight end Stacey Marshall Jr. and receiver Jamarye Joiner, respectively.

There is no clear favorite for Arizona's starting quarterback job right now, but Cruz will certainly remain well in the mix heading into training camp based on what he showed during his first 15 practices this spring.

