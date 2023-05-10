Arizona softball win five Pac-12 postseason player awards
With the postseason awards being released on the day of Arizona's first game of the Pac-12 tournament, Caitlin Lowe’s team will have an extra motivation going up against in-state rival Arizona State. This season saw five Wildcats earn postseason awards, despite finishing 8th in the conference.
Wildcats star Allie Skaggs stole the show, receiving her first Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award, the first Wildcat to win the award since Hallie Wilson in 2015. Skaggs also was named to the first-team All-Pac-12, along with the All-Defensive team. The junior second baseman has impressed this past season, both offensive and defensively, committing zero errors in 162 opportunities while batting .324 and driving a conference-leading 59 RBIs.
Also making an appearance on the first-team All-Pac-12 was freshman outfielder Dakota Kennedy, who was also named to the All-Freshman team. One of the top 2022 recruits lived up to the expectations in her first season, she was able to collect a batting average of .357 while going a perfect 9-for-9 on stolen base attempts.
Joining Kennedy on the All-Freshman team were catcher/first baseman Olivia DiNardo and infielder Tayler Biehl. DiNardo, who also was named to second team All-Pac 12 honors, was a spark plug for the Wildcats right off the bat, leading the team with a 59 hits and a .388 batting average. Biehl was able to complement her freshman teammate with both players having the ability to play multiple positions on the field. Biehl contributed in large way for her team, piling in 13 RBI, with 6-for-7 stolen base attempts.
Tucson native and junior pitcher/infielder Devyn Netz made her mark, winning her first postseason honor by being named to the second-team All-Pac-12 list. Ranking sixth in the conference, Netz was a force on the mound and in the box, striking out 123 batters and tallying 38 RBIs in 138 at bats.
****
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona softball fans because the Wildcats Own Oklahoma City
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @THutch1995)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)