With the postseason awards being released on the day of Arizona's first game of the Pac-12 tournament, Caitlin Lowe’s team will have an extra motivation going up against in-state rival Arizona State. This season saw five Wildcats earn postseason awards, despite finishing 8th in the conference.

Wildcats star Allie Skaggs stole the show, receiving her first Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year award, the first Wildcat to win the award since Hallie Wilson in 2015. Skaggs also was named to the first-team All-Pac-12, along with the All-Defensive team. The junior second baseman has impressed this past season, both offensive and defensively, committing zero errors in 162 opportunities while batting .324 and driving a conference-leading 59 RBIs.





Also making an appearance on the first-team All-Pac-12 was freshman outfielder Dakota Kennedy, who was also named to the All-Freshman team. One of the top 2022 recruits lived up to the expectations in her first season, she was able to collect a batting average of .357 while going a perfect 9-for-9 on stolen base attempts.

