The Wildcats will open the season playing five games throughout the weekend against Long Beach State ( Thu. 6 p.m.), Kansas (Fri. 4 p.m.), Long Beach State (Fri. 6 p.m.), North Carolina State (Sat. 3 p.m.), and finishes off with North Carolina State (Sun. Noon) in the Candrea Classic.

Arizona is coming off a season where the Wildcats finished with a record of (39-22, 8-16 Pac-12) and yet managed to go on a run in the NCAA tournament sweeping both the Regional and Super Regional round with wins over Missouri (hosted the Regional) and Mississippi State (hosted the Super Regional) on their way to the Women's College World Series under first-year head coach Caitlin Lowe.