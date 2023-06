Arizona softball officially added Josh Bloomer as its hitting coach, completing the team's coaching staff, the team announced on Friday.



"We are thrilled to welcome Josh and his family to Tucson," coach Caitlin Lowe said in a release.

Bloomer came to Arizona from South Carolina where he led his team to the SEC tournament championship. Before South Carolina, Bloomer was a hitting coach at Duke, where he helped lead the Blue Devils to a 111-27 record.