Arizona softball falls short in series against California
Over the weekend, Arizona softball opened up a series at home against California on a 2-game winning streak after the Oregon State series, following an historic 14-game in-conference slide. At Hillenbrand Stadium, the Wildcats downed Cal on Sunday but ultimately lost the series 2-1.
The Wildcats lost the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday by the same score; 8-6 behind three hits and two RBI by Golden Bear left fielder Kennedy Thomas. Both games saw California get off to multiple run leads which ultimately ended up being the deciding factor of the series.
However, Arizona was able to catch their footing on Sunday, which was Senior Day. That day, it was UA that started off firing on all cylinders, giving the team an early 9-1 advantage through the first three innings.
Despite it being “the senior’s day”, it was the freshmen that showed up big for the Wildcats, helping their fellow seniors deliver a 9-4 win behind two hits and four RBI by freshman outfielder Dakota Kennedy and two hits along with two RBI for shortstop Logan Cole.
The 8th-seeded Wildcats (28-24, 6-18 Pac-12) will host their rivals 9th-seed Arizona State (22-25, 6-18) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. (MST) in the inaugural Pac-12 tournament, where they will play for a chance to play No. 1 overall seed UCLA on Thursday at 4 p.m. (MST)
