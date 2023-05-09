Over the weekend, Arizona softball opened up a series at home against California on a 2-game winning streak after the Oregon State series, following an historic 14-game in-conference slide. At Hillenbrand Stadium, the Wildcats downed Cal on Sunday but ultimately lost the series 2-1.

The Wildcats lost the first two games of the series on Friday and Saturday by the same score; 8-6 behind three hits and two RBI by Golden Bear left fielder Kennedy Thomas. Both games saw California get off to multiple run leads which ultimately ended up being the deciding factor of the series.

However, Arizona was able to catch their footing on Sunday, which was Senior Day. That day, it was UA that started off firing on all cylinders, giving the team an early 9-1 advantage through the first three innings.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UsIFNlbmlvcnMg4p2k77iP8J+SmTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CZWFyRG93bkZvckxpZmU/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCZWFyRG93bkZvckxp ZmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FamFsczJsSFNVIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRWphbHMybEhTVTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcml6b25h IFNvZnRiYWxsIChAQXJpem9uYVNvZnRiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FyaXpvbmFTb2Z0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NTM2NTgx MjI5ODA3NjE2Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgOCwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Despite it being “the senior’s day”, it was the freshmen that showed up big for the Wildcats, helping their fellow seniors deliver a 9-4 win behind two hits and four RBI by freshman outfielder Dakota Kennedy and two hits along with two RBI for shortstop Logan Cole.