Arizona snags back two of its tight ends from the portal
Arizona tight ends Keyan Burnett and Dorian Thomas have withdrawn their names from the transfer portal Monday morning, sources confirm to GOAZCATS.com. The pair announced their returns on Twitter.
The former four-star from Servite from the 2022 recruiting class, Burnett, caught six passes for 46 yards over his first two seasons in Tucson. He saw more time on the field this past season, primarily in two tight end sets for the Wildcats.
The freshman Thomas is a former two-star recruit as a part of the 2023 recruiting class.
Burnett and Thomas spent four days in Seattle visiting Washington since entering the portal, but ultimately decided to stay in Tucson.
Speaking with head coach Brent Brennan, wide receivers coach Bobby Wade and strength and conditioning coach Cullen Carroll Sunday night was a huge reason for Burnett's return to the Wildcats for the upcoming season, sources told GOAZCATS.com.
A source also told GOAZCATS.com that Thomas' decision to return to the UA came after speaking to coaches and through prayer and that he felt in his spirits that his place is in Tucson. The Washington native also wanted to stay in Tucson to continue the journey alongside his sister Lauryn Ford, who is a member of the Wildcats' track and field team.
With the departure of tight end Tanner McLachlan, who was a Second-Team All-Pac-12 member this past season, caught the most passes by a tight end in program history, and now entering his name in the upcoming NFL Draft, Burnett will be in line for an opportunity at the starting tight end position with Thomas likely seeing more action this upcoming season.
