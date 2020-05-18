Rivals.com released its final Rivals150 rankings on Monday putting a cap on the senior class. It is an unusual year for the rankings considering most of the late movement was always going to be minimized because of lack of evaluation time this spring caused by the shutdown of sports due to the coronavirus outbreak. There were no all-star events after the high school season came to an end meaning no opportunities to see the top talent in the class square off one more time.

Because of that there weren't a ton of recruits who dropped or moved up much in the final update from the Rivals.com national team.

For Arizona there is one member of the class who is ranked inside the Rivals150 with in-state guard Dalen Terry coming in at No. 48 on the list after dropping down a couple spots. The big versatile guard finished out his career at Hillcrest Prep this spring during a season that featured a coaching change making it more difficult for a player like Terry to truly shine as much as he would hope.

Still, he put together a solid season as a senior and he will head into his career with the Wildcats as the highest-rated prospect in the class. Sean Miller is eager to get Terry on campus to begin the development of his game at the college level and the Arizona head coach believes the Wildcats can use him all over the floor.

"To pigeonhole Dalen Terry as just a point guard, just small forward or two guard would be just really unfair," Miller said. "I believe this that he's today's version, the way our game is played, of just a guard. He can play the one, two or three. When I talk about a three-guard lineup he could be that third guard.

"The number one thing that Dalen does well is he's an excellent passer, and he's 6-foot-6."

As much as his versatility and knack for being a playmaker with the ball in his hands helped him stand out, Terry's ability and upside as a defender might be even more impressive as he enters his college career. His length is something that helped him at the high school level as a defender and when coupled with his competitiveness it adds up to the potential for Terry to be a top-level defensive player.

"The Phoenix native is one of the best defenders in America," Rivals.com's Corey Evans previously said about the future UA guard. "Thanks to his size, motor and willingness to guard, Terry should be looked upon as a multi-positional defender that can defend all three spots on the perimeter."

Since Rivals.com does not rank international recruits as part of the Rivals150, Terry is the lone member of the incoming UA class who has a spot on the list this time around.

Click here to view the entire Rivals150 list that was released on Monday.