Arizona set for rematch against Ole Miss to open Coral Gables Regional

The Coral Gables Regional is finally getting underway Saturday after being delayed because of a massive storm pushing through South Florida. Arizona was originally supposed to open the NCAA Tournament on Friday, but now the Wildcats will open up its time in Miami some time around 6 p.m. MST on Saturday.

Chip Hale's team has had some extra time to think and evaluate its first opponent of the weekend, but for the UA players there is some familiarity with the team in the other dugout. Ole Miss made the trek to Tucson last year around this time to face the Wildcats in the Tucson Super Regional.

The SEC team pushed UA to a final game, but the Wildcats were able to score a 13-run win over the Rebels to punch their ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.

Most of the series was positive for UA, but one player didn't have as fun of a time last June. Yes, left-handed pitcher Garrett Irvin was thrilled to be part of a CWS-bound team, but his performance in the second game of the super regional matchup was what ultimately forced a deciding game between the two squads.