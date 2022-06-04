 GOAZCATS - Arizona set for rematch against Ole Miss to open Coral Gables Regional
Arizona set for rematch against Ole Miss to open Coral Gables Regional

Arizona will open regional play against a familiar foe, Ole Miss, when action gets under way Saturday night in Coral Gables.
Arizona will open regional play against a familiar foe, Ole Miss, when action gets under way Saturday night in Coral Gables. (Joe Camporeale | USA TODAY Sports)
Matt Moreno
The Coral Gables Regional is finally getting underway Saturday after being delayed because of a massive storm pushing through South Florida. Arizona was originally supposed to open the NCAA Tournament on Friday, but now the Wildcats will open up its time in Miami some time around 6 p.m. MST on Saturday.

Chip Hale's team has had some extra time to think and evaluate its first opponent of the weekend, but for the UA players there is some familiarity with the team in the other dugout. Ole Miss made the trek to Tucson last year around this time to face the Wildcats in the Tucson Super Regional.

The SEC team pushed UA to a final game, but the Wildcats were able to score a 13-run win over the Rebels to punch their ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.

Most of the series was positive for UA, but one player didn't have as fun of a time last June. Yes, left-handed pitcher Garrett Irvin was thrilled to be part of a CWS-bound team, but his performance in the second game of the super regional matchup was what ultimately forced a deciding game between the two squads.

Irvin (5-4, 3.22 ERA) lasted just 1 1/3 innings in that game and allowed seven runs during his time on the mound against Ole Miss last June. UA eventually lost the game 12-3.

So, when Irvin saw the Rebels come across the board as the No. 3 seed in the Coral Gables Regional alongside second-seeded Arizona, there was certainly a here-we-go-again type of feeling.

"It was kind of like, 'Of course, I have to play Ole Miss again,'" Irvin said. "But, I'm excited. Last year they came to us and we beat them two out of three, so you know that's gonna fuel them. It obviously fuels me, because the one game we lost was my game.

"So, it's gonna be a very hard-fought game. I think we both wanna win."

