This Saturday afternoon against No. 22 Utah, 15 senior Wildcats will be honored for Senior Day for their final collegiate home game at Arizona. Out of these 15, eight seniors have played at least two seasons in Tucson, experiencing losing season(s), before finally breaking through this season in their last ride.
This change from losing to a winning program didn’t come overnight with Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch attributing many of his players including senior Jacob Cowing’s development to staying the course for an extra season.
“That’s why they say those who stay will be champions,” Fisch said before winking.
Fifth-year Wildcat left tackle Jordan Morgan and fifth-year running back Michael Wiley, who will be honored Saturday, to progress over the half-decade that they decided to power through the struggles.
Morgan, who was likely to forgo this season last year for the NFL Draft, before suffering a season-ending injury at UCLA, decided to stay one more year and said “I don’t regret it one bit.” Being around the program for good, the bad, and the ugly, noting that his least favorite moment at the UA was the 70-7 loss to ASU and the most memorable as been winning this year, Morgan said that it is satisfying to see the program reach its first bowl berth since 2017.
