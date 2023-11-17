This Saturday afternoon against No. 22 Utah, 15 senior Wildcats will be honored for Senior Day for their final collegiate home game at Arizona. Out of these 15, eight seniors have played at least two seasons in Tucson, experiencing losing season(s), before finally breaking through this season in their last ride.

This change from losing to a winning program didn’t come overnight with Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch attributing many of his players including senior Jacob Cowing’s development to staying the course for an extra season.

“That’s why they say those who stay will be champions,” Fisch said before winking.