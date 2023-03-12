The Wildcats won the Pac-12 tournament as a 2-seed, defeating top-seeded UCLA in the championship game, 61-59 ahead of Selection Sunday. The win earned Arizona the No. 2 seed in the South Region. This gives coach Tommy Lloyd two high seed finishes in the regular season in his first two years as head coach.

Arizona will face No. 15 seed Princeton in the second round in Sacramento Thursday with a time still to be determined.

Blemishes on the résumé for Arizona included a 7-4 record against Quad 2 teams, including losses to Washington State and a loss to Arizona State at McKale Center.