Arizona secures 2-seed in the South Region for the upcoming NCAA Tournament
Alex Poor
Staff writer
The Wildcats won the Pac-12 tournament as a 2-seed, defeating top-seeded UCLA in the championship game, 61-59 ahead of Selection Sunday. The win earned Arizona the No. 2 seed in the South Region. This gives coach Tommy Lloyd two high seed finishes in the regular season in his first two years as head coach.
Arizona will face No. 15 seed Princeton in the second round in Sacramento Thursday with a time still to be determined.
Blemishes on the résumé for Arizona included a 7-4 record against Quad 2 teams, including losses to Washington State and a loss to Arizona State at McKale Center.
The Wildcats enter the NCAA tournament with a 28-6 record and are 9-2 against Quad 1 teams, with its two losses coming on the road at Oregon and UCLA. Arizona also were 6-1 against teams ranked in the top-25 nationally at the time they met during the season.
