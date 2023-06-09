It was already shaping up to be a tough non-conference schedule for Arizona this season and it has gotten even tougher. The Wildcats will square off against Purdue on Dec. 16, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis where the Indiana Pacers play. UA's non-conference schedule this upcoming season now consists of Purdue, Alabama, Wisconsin, Duke and Michigan State.

It will be the first time UA has played the Boilermakers since 2017 when Purdue defeated Arizona 89-64 in the Bahamas. In that game, Deandre Ayton led UA with 22 points and eight rebounds, while Brandon Randolph also dropped 17 points. Dakota Mathias and Carsen Edwards led Purdue with 24 and 22 points respectively.

Purdue suffered a similar fate as Arizona last season in the NCAA Tournament, falling as a No. 1 seed to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the first-round. It was announced last month that Zach Edey, who took home the Player of the Year award last season, will be returning to play another season for the Boilermakers.

Purdue leads the all-time series against Arizona 8-4. The Wildcats last win against the Boilermakers came on December 8, 2001 when UA won 79-66. The last four meetings dating back to 2000 have come on neutral courts between the two teams.