Mark your calendars?

Next decade Arizona will face Alabama for the first time in program history after the two programs jointly announced Thursday the addition of a home-and-home series for the 2032 and 2033 seasons.

The first game in the series will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 4, 2032 with the return game at Arizona Stadium in Tucson set for Sept. 3, 2033.

“We are very excited to announce this home-and-home series with Alabama,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said in a statement provided by the program. “Facing a marquee opponent like the Crimson Tide is not only important to our football program, but bringing a high-profile opponent to Arizona Stadium will make a tremendous impact on our community.

"We look forward to welcoming the Alabama football program to Tucson, as well as an exciting trip to Tuscaloosa.”

Arizona has played only seven games against opponents from the Southeastern Conference in program history with the last game against an SEC opponent taking place in 2006 when the Wildcats traveled to Baton Rouge to take on LSU.

The last time the Wildcats hosted an opponent from the SEC was back in 2003 when the Tigers made the trek from Louisiana to Tucson. UA is 1-5-1 in the seven games it has played against SEC opponents with the lone victory coming against Auburn in 1976 when the Wildcats beat the Tigers 31-19 in Tucson.

The Wildcats will play an SEC opponent before that matchup with Alabama, however, with the team set to host Mike Leach and his Mississippi State squad on Sept. 10, 2022. UA will then travel to Starkville to face the Bulldogs on Sept. 9, 2023.

UA has a direct connection with the other UA through former athletic director Greg Byrne who left his position at the helm for the Wildcats to take over the same role in Tuscaloosa. Shortly after the announcement he thanked Heeke for allowing the matchup to happen.

Arizona's other currently scheduled upcoming Power Five nonconference games include matchups with Texas Tech (2020), Kansas State (2024, 2025), Nebraska (2028, 2031) and Virginia Tech (2029, 2030).