It will go down as a game that came up one yard short, and while that is part of the story Arizona's loss to Hawaii Saturday night was much more than just its final play. The game felt all too familiar coming off a 5-7 season that started with the Wildcats dropping the season opener to BYU, a non-Power Five school.

Saturday in Honolulu the Wildcats (0-1) had to watch their season begin with Khalil Tate on the ground one yard shy of the end zone in a 45-38 loss to the Warriors (1-0) at Aloha Stadium.

The UA senior nearly pulled off the comeback with a final drive that moved his team down the field with passes of 11, 13 and 26 yards. The final play was a 30-yard run from Tate who found open field in front of him with seconds left only to be tackled just short of the goal line.

Focusing on just that one play would excuse what happened in the other 59 minutes. For Arizona that was a lot of missed opportunities.

Tate finished with 361 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and 108 yards on the ground. The Wildcats' defense forced six turnovers in the game pushing Hawaii's starting quarterback Cole McDonald to the bench.

To not win a game when all those things take place provides some insight into the type of night it was for Kevin Sumlin's team.

The Wildcats gave up 595 yards of offense to the Warriors in a performance that looked eerily similar to so many nights in the 2018 season that ended with five victories. For all the positives that can be pulled for a game like Arizona had that ended with a one-score loss, there were certainly plenty of things UA will have to correct before moving forward in its season.

"When we had opportunities we didn't capitalize on every turnover that they gave us," Sumlin said on his postgame radio show. "Consequently, we did some things, with penalties and a couple close calls, that put us behind the chains offensively. Then, giving up big plays and explosive plays defensively made it tough to get over the hump. We were inconsistent in all three phases tonight.

"We did some great things ... we did some awful things on offense, defense and special teams. The result is losing on the road when you don't have a consistent performance across the board."