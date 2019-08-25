Arizona's season-opening loss to Hawaii feels all too familiar
It will go down as a game that came up one yard short, and while that is part of the story Arizona's loss to Hawaii Saturday night was much more than just its final play. The game felt all too familiar coming off a 5-7 season that started with the Wildcats dropping the season opener to BYU, a non-Power Five school.
Saturday in Honolulu the Wildcats (0-1) had to watch their season begin with Khalil Tate on the ground one yard shy of the end zone in a 45-38 loss to the Warriors (1-0) at Aloha Stadium.
The UA senior nearly pulled off the comeback with a final drive that moved his team down the field with passes of 11, 13 and 26 yards. The final play was a 30-yard run from Tate who found open field in front of him with seconds left only to be tackled just short of the goal line.
Focusing on just that one play would excuse what happened in the other 59 minutes. For Arizona that was a lot of missed opportunities.
Tate finished with 361 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and 108 yards on the ground. The Wildcats' defense forced six turnovers in the game pushing Hawaii's starting quarterback Cole McDonald to the bench.
To not win a game when all those things take place provides some insight into the type of night it was for Kevin Sumlin's team.
The Wildcats gave up 595 yards of offense to the Warriors in a performance that looked eerily similar to so many nights in the 2018 season that ended with five victories. For all the positives that can be pulled for a game like Arizona had that ended with a one-score loss, there were certainly plenty of things UA will have to correct before moving forward in its season.
"When we had opportunities we didn't capitalize on every turnover that they gave us," Sumlin said on his postgame radio show. "Consequently, we did some things, with penalties and a couple close calls, that put us behind the chains offensively. Then, giving up big plays and explosive plays defensively made it tough to get over the hump. We were inconsistent in all three phases tonight.
"We did some great things ... we did some awful things on offense, defense and special teams. The result is losing on the road when you don't have a consistent performance across the board."
Like so many times last year, Arizona found itself once again in an early hole to start Saturday's game with the Warriors jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. It meant the Wildcats had to play catchup all night long. UA closed the gap in the second quarter eventually tying the game at 21with under two minutes left, but even that excitement was short lived as Hawaii would come back with another touchdown before halftime.
UA closed a second 14-point gap in the third quarter thanks to some strong plays from the offense and a return to utilizing JJ Taylor on the ground. Hawaii would again create some separation in the fourth quarter while Arizona worked on trying to contain the Hawaii offense.
Ultimately, the team's slow start meant playing from behind once again and that is something UA had to work out of many times in Sumlin's first season.
"It was a slow start," the UA head coach said. "We had an opportunity right off the bat with the interception. We didn't capitalize on that. I think they showed a couple new things early in the game, on the first couple drives, then we got a handle on it and I think we were able to run the ball fairly effectively and put Khalil also in the running game.
"There were some things that they showed that we were able to make some adjustments and move the ball in the second quarter and the second half."
The Warriors had nearly a 16-minute advantage on Arizona in the time of possession category and being able to control the clock helped keep the Wildcats' offense off the field and forced UA to have to play a lot of players. It wasn't all perfect for Hawaii considering starting quarterback Cole McDonald was replaced after throwing four interceptions despite also throwing four touchdowns.
"They got the ball out quick and they utilized the clock," Sumlin said. "They'd run it down and use all 40 seconds, but he gets the ball out so quick that it's hard on the defensive line after that many snaps to keep rushing. We rotated and played man-to-man, and they found some matchups and ran right by us. Try to keep the ball in front of you and tackle.
"You have to be able to tackle in space and we were inconsistent there, too."
UA gets a bye next week before facing Northern Arizona in the hope opener, but before that happens the Wildcats will head back to the drawing board and that will likely mean some changes to the depth chart.
"Just because a guy starts doesn't mean he's playing a lot," Sumlin said. "We rotated a lot of different people in there today at a bunch of different positions. So, we'll go back and evaluate as usual and then make the decision to put the 22 guys on the field that give us the best chance to win."
|Player (position)
|Stats
|
Khalil Tate (QB)
|
22-39, 361 yards, 3 TDs, 2 Ints, 13 rushes, 108 yards
|
JJ Taylor (RB)
|
14 rushes, 67 yards, 1 TD
|
Stanley Berryhill III (WR)
|
3 catches, 92 yards, 1 TD
|
Christian Young (S)
|
6 tackles, 2 FFs
|
Jace Whittaker (CB)
|
5 tackles, 2 Ints, 1 PBU
