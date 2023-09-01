With the influx of experienced Wildcats that were there for the 1-win season and newbies that are coming into year 3 of Fisch’s rebuilt program coming into camp, there tends to be a learning curve with chemistry and development, but it has not taken long for Carroll’s offensive line unit to come together as one unit, with a single goal in mind, to win games.

“We’ve built from both ways,” Carroll said. “A couple of kids that were here in the program that have been through the tough times, [Josh] Baker and Jordan [Morgan], and then bringing in some new talent, new blood to kinda mold those two groups together and really combine the old with the new. They have been great leaders, been great kids, they’ll do whatever we ask them.”