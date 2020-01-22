Arizona is in a good place three weeks into the Pac-12 season. The Wildcats are back in the top 25 after a sweep of the Mountain schools, and despite a couple low moments against the Oregon schools the team is headed in the right direction in the league standings. The confidence coming off a strong week is something Sean Miller's team can build on and earning a win over a top-25 team was certainly a positive step.

However, with that task out of the way, Arizona now turns its attention to carrying that momentum in games outside of McKale Center. UA (13-5, 3-2 Pac-12) has yet to win a true road contest this year with losses to Baylor, Oregon and Oregon State already.

The Wildcats have had a better showing on a neutral court with a 3-1 record away from home in those types of games, but it will not get on a neutral court again until the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas at the end of the season.

Until then there will be seven road games to play starting this weekend in Tempe when the Wildcats face in-state rival Arizona State. That will be followed by a trip to the Pacific Northwest to face Washington and Washington State before returning home to face the Los Angeles schools.

Five of UA's next seven games will come on the road meaning Miller's team will learn quite a bit about itself over the next few weeks and that is something the UA head coach is plenty aware of heading into the upcoming stretch of games.

"We can play the right way and not win, but we've had a good weekend here," Miller said after his team's win Saturday over Colorado. "We have a week ahead to get healthy, to have some really good practices – we go to a very difficult place, at Arizona State – and try to be as ready as we can and take our act on the road so to speak and be the best team that we can be.

"... I go back to that Oregon game. There was a lot of quality play in that Oregon game, we just weren't able to get over the hump. Hopefully we'll play like that when we play our next road game."

The balance that Miller is looking for is something that can be seen in the stats for the Wildcats. It isn't rocket science, but playing defense and scoring like it does at home would translate to better success on the road. So far this season the Wildcats are scoring an average of 86.2 points at McKale Center while giving up just 59.5.

On the road, UA is giving up 73 points per game and scoring an average of 65.3. Everything becomes magnified on the road, so the mistakes seem larger than they are and can feel like they are having a bigger impact. There has been plenty of emphasis on the pace the Wildcats are playing with this season and Miller doesn't mind going fast as long as it is the smart decision.

"We're playing at a good pace, but you want to take quality shots because on the road if you take the quick ones and miss boy it can really go the wrong direction," Miller said after Saturday's win over Colorado. "It puts a lot of pressure on the defense. So, as long as we can play at a good pace, take care of the ball and get quality good early shots we wanna do that.

"You also want to make sure you have balance, get the ball inside."

Once the calendar shifts to the start of conference play something happens and games become much more difficult to predict each night. Arizona found that out already this season, and that is why the Wildcats are making sure they stay focused on trying to build on the success of last week's games.

"Conference play is hectic, everybody wants to win," junior forward Ira Lee said. "I just feel like we consistently stay together as a unit then good things will happen in March for us. We're gonna focus on that, take it day by day. We're not gonna look too far ahead and just keep working."

UA's game against ASU is set for a 7:30 p.m. MST tip off Saturday at Desert Financial Arena.