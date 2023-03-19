"For us I'm proud of our team. We came in here and knew it was going to be tough on the road at a home site. I thought we battled. I think we were nervous and tight and battled and played great defense and went into the half feeling good. Then the third quarter happened. We just have to learn from that. We can't go through those lulls and win games especially on the road."

"I'd like to start off by saying Maryland is a really good team," Arizona head coach Adia Barnes said. "I want to give them all the credit. They outplayed us, especially the first couple minutes of the game and the third quarter and made some things really difficult for us. They are a good team, so you know, I think at times they wanted it a little more and they made plays. You're at home, you should do that.

The Wildcats battled in the first half, but a disastrous third quarter led to a 77-64 win for the Terrapins over UA.

It was a battle of former Wildcats in College Park, Maryland on Sunday as No. 7-seed Arizona took on region host and No. 2-seed Maryland, which is coached by former UA guard Brenda Frese.

It was a tale of two quarters in the first half for the Wildcats as Maryland led 17-8 after the first quarter with Arizona (22-10) committing seven turnovers and making just three field goals in the first 10 minutes.

In the second quarter, the offense turned it on for UA as it outscored Maryland 25-15 to take a 33-32 lead into halftime. Arizona committed just two turnovers in the quarter.

The game turned again out of halftime as Maryland took complete control outscoring UA 29-9. The foul trouble that Arizona was able to work around in the first round against West Virginia came back to haunt the Wildcats against the Terrapins (27-6).

"I think we got a little maybe too comfortable, I don't know," senior forward Cate Reese said. "We just in that moment starting out in the third quarter, we just didn't want it more and they took it to us and we just kind of fell back on our heels I feel like. We weren't hitting shots. We were 3-for-15 in the third quarter, so I think that that really just killed us and it gave them confidence to just kind of attack any one of us. The third quarter really hurt us."

Senior forward Esmery Martinez picked up her third foul a few minutes into the third quarter, with Arizona trailing 39-33, and UA found itself down 61-41 by the end of that stretch.

Martinez finished with 8 points and 13 rebounds to go along with 5 turnovers.

Seniors Shaina Pellington and Reese led Arizona in scoring with 19 points and 13 points, respectively. Freshman guard Paris Clark scored 11 points off the bench.

"I feel like I developed a lot as a player but most importantly as a person, and I do owe a lot to Adia and the coaching staff and just the environment in Tucson," Pellington said after her final game with the Wildcats. "And I do want to say thank you for everybody that was patient with me and encouraged my progress. That's something I'm never going to forget.

"This might be the end of our collegiate careers with UofA, but I think we are always going to be family so that's something that I'm always going to hold dear to my heart."