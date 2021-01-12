GOAZCATS - Arizona's Saturday matchup with Oregon postponed as Ducks pause program

Arizona's game with Oregon set for this Saturday will not be taking place because of a positive COVID-19 case within the Ducks' program. Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported Tuesday that Dana Altman's program would be hitting the pause button on its team activities because of the coronavirus issues meaning its games this week will be postponed. Oregon officially confirmed the reports Tuesday afternoon.

The Wildcats had been scheduled to make the trek to Oregon this week to take on the Ducks and Oregon State with the matchup in Eugene set for Saturday evening. The Beavers have been on a pause since last week for similar COVID-related reasons forcing the postponement of their games last week.

As of now the Thursday night matchup between UA and OSU in Corvallis remains on the schedule.

Sean Miller's team has now had eight games impacted because of COVID-19 issues with opponents this season. It started right at the beginning of the season as a positive test for Northern Arizona delayed that matchup for the Wildcats.

Recently, however, the Wildcats have had a string of good luck with the last six games taking place without a hiccup. Miller has continued to remain cautious about the changes that could come at any point and even came out of the weekend unsure about what would take place this week because of the issues at Oregon State.

"At this point we're just operating as if we're gonna play the game and go on the trip," Miller said after Saturday's loss to UCLA about Thursday's matchup with the Beavers. "We got a couple days to recover from this week and we gotta get back to work and really make our team better on defense.

"... All we can do is kind of take it one day at a time. As you guys know, things could change on our end. I hope not, but it's just in the year that we're in things can happen at really any moment. So, we're gonna continue to do the best that we can and get ready for the schedule that we're anticipating playing."

Arizona does have have some options on the table if it wants to explore them should neither game take place this week as UA still has an available nonconference game that it would be allowed to play this season under NCAA rules. UA could also face Arizona State a week earlier than expected since both teams would not make the trip to Oregon if the Beavers aren't able to play again this week.

Reports from Oregon have pointed to the Beavers being able to return to the floor this week, however, meaning the likely scenario is that UA makes the trek to Corvallis and play just one game this week.

UA's matchup with the Beavers is set for a 9 p.m MST tip off at Gill Coliseum on Thursday night.