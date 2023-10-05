Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) has been outscored 31-7 in the first quarter, with its only first-quarter points coming from a Jacob Cowing 4-yard touchdown reception from Jayden de Laura in the season opener against NAU. Flying out this week to Los Angeles to take on No. 9 USC (5-0, 3-0), which hasn’t trailed in a game so far this season, it is imperative that the Wildcats, who have outscored every team they’ve played in every other quarter of the game, come out to a hot start and score points in the first 15 minutes in order to not play from behind — a position that has contributed to both of their losses.