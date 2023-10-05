News More News
Arizona's looking to overcome slow first quarter starts against No. 9 USC

Arizona has had one touchdown in the first quarter this season.
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) has been outscored 31-7 in the first quarter, with its only first-quarter points coming from a Jacob Cowing 4-yard touchdown reception from Jayden de Laura in the season opener against NAU. Flying out this week to Los Angeles to take on No. 9 USC (5-0, 3-0), which hasn’t trailed in a game so far this season, it is imperative that the Wildcats, who have outscored every team they’ve played in every other quarter of the game, come out to a hot start and score points in the first 15 minutes in order to not play from behind — a position that has contributed to both of their losses.

UA head coach Jedd Fisch stressed on Monday the importance of starting out firing on all cylinders, which he attributed to the time of possession.

