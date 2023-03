Monday, the Pac-12 announced its weekly awards with Arizona's Kylan Boswell winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. For Boswell, it is his first award at the collegiate level after averaging 14 points over the last two games.

First, against USC during Arizona's 87-81 over the Trojans, Boswell scored 14 points off the bench going 4-for-5 from the field and knocking down two 3-point buckets. He was also able to collect two assists and two rebounds for the Wildcats.

Following that up, Boswell was able to scored another 14 points in the Wildcats' 82-73 loss to UCLA going 5-for-7 from the field and hitting four 3-point shots. He collected two assists and two rebounds in his 24 minutes on the court.

On the season, Boswell has averaged 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists while shooting 42% from the field. In conference play, he has raised his game score in double figures four times, including a season-high 15 points in the first matchup against USC.