Following the dominant 59-23 win over ASU last Saturday, fifth-year Arizona running back Michael Wiley was asked what he would be doing following the week after the Territorial Cup the last few years, to which he replied, [I’d be at] home, or finals or something.”

With the conclusion of a successful regular season that saw Arizona go 9-3, there have come two things at this point in the year that the program has not experienced in a while; talks of salary pool increases and bowl game preparation.