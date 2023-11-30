Following the dominant 59-23 win over ASU last Saturday, fifth-year Arizona running back Michael Wiley was asked what he would be doing following the week after the Territorial Cup the last few years, to which he replied, [I’d be at] home, or finals or something.”
With the conclusion of a successful regular season that saw Arizona go 9-3, there have come two things at this point in the year that the program has not experienced in a while; talks of salary pool increases and bowl game preparation.
As it does every time in this portion of the season in college football, there has been a plethora of rumors swirling around regarding head coaches from around the country potentially leaving for other job openings with UA head coach Jedd Fisch being one of those names. Amidst the uncertainty of these rumors, Fisch left the UA fans hopeful as after the UA’s second consecutive win against the Sun Devils, he was asked about a potential contract extension at Arizona, where he responded “That sounds good to me, I’m certainly all for it.”
Along with Fisch, other members of the Wildcats’ coaching staff, helped the UA cumulate a top-20 offense and top-40 defense in the country and could also become large candidates for other school’s coaching jobs.
