However, both de Laura and coach Jedd Fisch addressed the report and gave as much detail as they could during Pac-12 Media Day on Friday morning.

It was reported by Honolulu News Now that de Laura had reached a plead deal with the other party regarding a sexual assault civil lawsuit.

One of the main storylines in the Pac-12 this off-season has been surrounding Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and a civil lawsuit that was filed in that state of Hawaii against de Laura due to events that dated back to high school playing days.

"Legally there's not much that I can say, but I can tell you that the university, our football program and I, were all made aware of a juvenile and civil action that was brought against Jayden [in] September of last season. We were not able to get much information. We did as much due diligence as humanly possible, said Fisch when asked about the civil lawsuit case.

What" we learned was that Jayden never pled guilty, was never found guilty of any crimes. Really for us, that's what we could live off of. That's what we could understand. We can't make decisions, it would be unfair to make decisions, based upon information we don't have."

Due to State laws in Hawaii with the civil lawsuit case against de Laura information cannot be released based on the fact that the case dates back to when both parties were minors and the case was handled in the juvenile court system.

"I want to start off by saying I understand the importance of the questions that have been asked over these times as well as the fact that as journalists and everything, everybody has a job to do, said de Laura when addressing the matter.

"But just believe me that there's nothing I would like to do but clear my name if I could, defend myself from what's being written. However, I hope you understand that I'm bound by the law to not discuss this matter at all. I just do not intend to break the law."

When the news came out about the lawsuit back in early May, Arizona made a statement about the situation a couple days later stating that the program stood behind de Laura and that he wouldn't be receiving any punishment from the university.

"What I can say today is that I'm grateful for the University of Arizona for assessing the facts in this matter and allowing me to continue my education as a student-athlete, de Laura said while reading his statement that he prepared for Media Day.

"I would also like to thank Thomas Otake and Philip Miyoshi for correcting the misinformation that's been reported that stated that I pled guilty or was convicted of sexual assault, which is what was written."

The university stood behind de Laura and will move forward this upcoming 2023 season with him behind center as he and Fisch try to get the Wildcats back to a winning program.

"It's a privilege to be a quarterback at the University of Arizona," said de Laura. "I want to ensure the Wildcat community that I'll continue to be responsible and respectful leader on the field, in the classroom, and in life."