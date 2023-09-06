News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Arizona's Jayden de Laura looks for redemption against MSU

Jayden de Laura threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' 38-3 win over NAU.
Jayden de Laura threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats' 38-3 win over NAU. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Throwing three interceptions with a career-worst passing rating, along with being reluctant to run when he had the chance in the 39-17 loss last season against Mississippi State in Tucson, Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura has a lot to prove this time around in the latter half of the home-and-home against the Bulldogs this Saturday in Starkville, in hopes of helping the Wildcats take down an SEC opponent for the first time since 1976.

“All in all I just gotta be better,” de Laura said after the season-opening win against NAU. “[I have to] take care of the ball, distribute the ball out to the playmakers, and really just stick to coach [Jedd] Fisch’s game plan. It’s simple but I just got to do it now.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}