Throwing three interceptions with a career-worst passing rating, along with being reluctant to run when he had the chance in the 39-17 loss last season against Mississippi State in Tucson, Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura has a lot to prove this time around in the latter half of the home-and-home against the Bulldogs this Saturday in Starkville, in hopes of helping the Wildcats take down an SEC opponent for the first time since 1976.