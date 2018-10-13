Friday night it wasn't just the offense or just the defense, it was everything. The Wildcats (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) had their worst performance of the season in what turned into Utah's most lopsided victory of the year. The 42-10 loss to Utah (4-2, 2-2) exposed Arizona's weaknesses on the highest level. The Wildcats don't have enough talent to play a game like they did Friday and still expect to earn a victory.

Kevin Sumlin's team showed its worst side Friday night in Salt Lake City, and it might have been worse than could have been imagined when the Wildcats were thought of as a sleeper pick in the South Division and their quarterback was being talked about in the same sentence as the Heisman Trophy.

Khalil Tate's injured ankle, which has been tweaked numerous times since it originally happened early in a loss to Houston back in September, was tweaked again and the junior quarterback limped more than he has even going back to when the injury was fresh.

The UA starting quarterback accounted for six yards of offense before he left the game, and his replacement wasn't much better as freshman Jamarye Joiner was once again thrown into the fire with the Wildcats down multiple scores.

He had three completions for 17 yards and five carries for five yards, but Joiner was mostly ineffective in his time on the field. Rhett Rodriguez, who had been the backup early in the year, came in and proved to be the silver lining in an otherwise lackluster performance for the offense.

Rodriguez ended his night with 20 completions on 38 attempts for 226 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't a game-changing effort, but it was something and right now UA will take something because a lot about the team doesn't look quite right.

"Everybody has got to take ownership and responsibility," Sumlin told reporters after Friday night's game. "That starts with me. In situations like this, the little things can turn into big things; details, little things like that. The message was basically that everyone needs to look at themselves first and how they can be better, including me and the coaches, then move on.

"Like earlier in the year, when these situations come up, there's not a lot you can do about this, but you don't want this performance bleeding into the rest of the season. That was the message. We need to fix the things we can, and then continue playing with effort, and put our best people on the field who can give us a chance to win."