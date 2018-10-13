Arizona's issues come to the forefront in lopsided loss to Utah
Friday night it wasn't just the offense or just the defense, it was everything. The Wildcats (3-4, 2-2 Pac-12) had their worst performance of the season in what turned into Utah's most lopsided victory of the year. The 42-10 loss to Utah (4-2, 2-2) exposed Arizona's weaknesses on the highest level. The Wildcats don't have enough talent to play a game like they did Friday and still expect to earn a victory.
Kevin Sumlin's team showed its worst side Friday night in Salt Lake City, and it might have been worse than could have been imagined when the Wildcats were thought of as a sleeper pick in the South Division and their quarterback was being talked about in the same sentence as the Heisman Trophy.
Khalil Tate's injured ankle, which has been tweaked numerous times since it originally happened early in a loss to Houston back in September, was tweaked again and the junior quarterback limped more than he has even going back to when the injury was fresh.
The UA starting quarterback accounted for six yards of offense before he left the game, and his replacement wasn't much better as freshman Jamarye Joiner was once again thrown into the fire with the Wildcats down multiple scores.
He had three completions for 17 yards and five carries for five yards, but Joiner was mostly ineffective in his time on the field. Rhett Rodriguez, who had been the backup early in the year, came in and proved to be the silver lining in an otherwise lackluster performance for the offense.
Rodriguez ended his night with 20 completions on 38 attempts for 226 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't a game-changing effort, but it was something and right now UA will take something because a lot about the team doesn't look quite right.
"Everybody has got to take ownership and responsibility," Sumlin told reporters after Friday night's game. "That starts with me. In situations like this, the little things can turn into big things; details, little things like that. The message was basically that everyone needs to look at themselves first and how they can be better, including me and the coaches, then move on.
"Like earlier in the year, when these situations come up, there's not a lot you can do about this, but you don't want this performance bleeding into the rest of the season. That was the message. We need to fix the things we can, and then continue playing with effort, and put our best people on the field who can give us a chance to win."
That last part is something Sumlin and his coaching staff might have to head back to the drawing board for, because it was hard to pick out Arizona's "best people" during Friday night's game.
Arizona's defense looked to be making some progress with a strong performance against Cal last week in a game that UA created four turnovers and had two defensive touchdowns. All that progress felt like it went down the drain Friday night.
The 42 points were a season-high for the Utes and there were times when it felt like Utah was toying with the Wildcats a bit with some trick plays that all seemed to turn out to be effective.
UA being bad defending third downs is not a new phenomenon. It's something that has plagued defensive coordinator Marcel Yates' group for a while now. Friday's game brought that problem front and center with the Utes making the most of third down right out of the gate.
It put the Wildcats in a hole they could never get out of and the problems only grew bigger from that point on.
"The first thing that kept them on the field was, I think in the first series, they completed three third-and-longs," Sumlin said. "One by penalty, a couple of runs. Those third-and-longs kept them on the field. That kind of set the tone on the first drive. Give Utah credit because they were able to execute the three third-and-long situations.
"Give Utah credit for how they approached it, and how we didn't. That allowed them to stay on the field for over seven minutes on their first drive. That set the tone for the rest of the game."
Everything that could have gone wrong for Arizona Friday night nearly did including an injury at the quarterback position. That has been a shell of the player who earned four consecutive Pac-12 Player of the Week awards last season. What was once viewed as a position of strength has become a bit of a mess.
"I was concerned about him not being able to move at all," Sumlin said of Tate. "Running was out of the question, and even dropping back and handing it off. So, we're always going to start with player safety first. We had an opportunity with Rhett. We gave him a shot to run the team in the two-minute offense to end the half, and he did move the team, and that earned him the right to start the second half.
"I thought that in tough situation he operated with poise, he looked comfortable. In a tough situation and in a really tough environment, I thought he handled it very, very well and was mature. We gave him an opportunity because of his maturity, because of where he is. He didn't do anything to take himself out of the game. He operated pretty well with the situation that he was in."
Now the question will be about who gets to start next week's game against UCLA, and the bigger question might be will it matter? The Wildcats have some serious problems and many of them are going to be fixed easily or without ruffling some feathers. It's something Sumlin and his staff will have to talk about this week, and there will be some tough decisions to make.
Right now one thing remains clear and that is the team that has been out on the field this season and took the field at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday night is nowhere near where it needs to be consistently and fixing it will not be easy.