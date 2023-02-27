Junior pitcher and hitter Devyn Netz was named the Pac-12 Player of the Week Monday afternoon for her performance in the circle and at the plate this past weekend at the Razorback Invitational to help No. 13 Arizona (7-3) win three of the five games.

Netz made four appearances on the mound, posting a 2.70 ERA while recording one win and her first save of the season. She recorded nine strikeouts and four walks across 16 2/3 innings of work.

At the plate, Netz hit .286 to go along with four home runs and 10 RBIs combined. She had a streak were she hit a home run in 3-straight games.

This season, Netz is hitting .300 at the plate on the season to go along with a 1.91 ERA in the circle. She has totaled five home runs and 15 RBIs to go along with her 28 strikeouts in 44 innings of work.



Arizona is facing CSU Bakersfield at home on Wednesday before hosting the Hillenbrand Invitational over the weekend that will feature games against Nebraska, Weber State and CSUN.