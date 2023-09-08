Arizona’s four-man defensive line featured nine players consistently rotating throughout its dominant win over NAU last week — an absorbent amount of depth and talent that the Wildcats didn’t have as much of last season in their 22-point loss to Mississippi State in Tucson. With its revamped defensive line, the UA will take on MSU again this Saturday in Starkville, this time against a more balanced offensive attack than what was seen in the late Mike Leach era.
“[The MSU offense is] totally different [than last year], Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said. “They’re focused on running the football this year, the quarterback is the same guy (Will Rogers), similar skill guys are back, but they are completely focused on running the ball.”
Only allowing 78 rushing yards to NAU last week after averaging 209 rushing yards per contest last season, it is evident that the Wildcats have put more emphasis on their rushing defense, which starts on the defensive line. Nansen has made it clear that the main focus of his defense is stopping the run, something that will come in handy come Saturday against a Bulldogs team that rushed for a staggering 311 rushing yards on 7.6 yards per carry last week.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.