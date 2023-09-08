Arizona’s four-man defensive line featured nine players consistently rotating throughout its dominant win over NAU last week — an absorbent amount of depth and talent that the Wildcats didn’t have as much of last season in their 22-point loss to Mississippi State in Tucson. With its revamped defensive line, the UA will take on MSU again this Saturday in Starkville, this time against a more balanced offensive attack than what was seen in the late Mike Leach era.

“[The MSU offense is] totally different [than last year], Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen said. “They’re focused on running the football this year, the quarterback is the same guy (Will Rogers), similar skill guys are back, but they are completely focused on running the ball.”