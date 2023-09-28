News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Arizona's defense will have a tough test against UW's high-powered offense

Arizona allowed 516 yards passing and four TDs against the Huskies last season.
Arizona allowed 516 yards passing and four TDs against the Huskies last season. (Bailey Kapels | GOAZCATS.com)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

As one of the premiere offenses in college football, averaging 49.8 points per contest, Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will need to play its best defense its played all season in order to compete with Washington's juggernaut offense that ranks No. 1 in the FBS in total offense and passing offense on Saturday.

Second-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen has his sole focus on limiting the Huskies (4-0, 2-0) and their explosive offense, and fixing the defense's progression in hopes of limiting big plays that the Wildcats' saw last season at UW in a 41-31 loss.

"We gotta do a better job communicating on our end," Nansen said Tuesday. "... I know how explosive their offense is, we just gotta make sure we're handling our assignments and communicate very well this week."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}