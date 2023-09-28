As one of the premiere offenses in college football, averaging 49.8 points per contest, Arizona (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) will need to play its best defense its played all season in order to compete with Washington's juggernaut offense that ranks No. 1 in the FBS in total offense and passing offense on Saturday.

Second-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen has his sole focus on limiting the Huskies (4-0, 2-0) and their explosive offense, and fixing the defense's progression in hopes of limiting big plays that the Wildcats' saw last season at UW in a 41-31 loss.