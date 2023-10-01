Arizona, like all the other team's that Washington has faced this season, struggled to get off the field when the team needed it most on the defensive side of the ball. The Huskies were able to score 31 points against the Wildcats' defense, which was the least amount of they've scored all season.
"I thought the defense played outstanding. But not surprising. Our defense has played great all year, said head coach Jedd Fisch. "And everyone just wants to come up with a reason why? The reason why is because they play great team defense. They respect one another. Trust one another. Love one another. And play for each other, which is what it's all about."
The previous season against Washington, Arizona's defense gave up 49 points, 516 passing yards, 595 total yards and recorded zero sacks. The Wildcats defense was able to change things up against a Huskies team that coming into the game had the No. 1 scoring offense in college football.
"Defensively, I knew we were going to get a lot of challenge stuff early," said Fisch. "But, the message I said the defense all week long. And the message I said to Johnny [Nansen] all week long was 'their going to make plays. Their going to make plays. Live with it.' Their a very good offense."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.