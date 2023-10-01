Arizona, like all the other team's that Washington has faced this season, struggled to get off the field when the team needed it most on the defensive side of the ball. The Huskies were able to score 31 points against the Wildcats' defense, which was the least amount of they've scored all season.

"I thought the defense played outstanding. But not surprising. Our defense has played great all year, said head coach Jedd Fisch. "And everyone just wants to come up with a reason why? The reason why is because they play great team defense. They respect one another. Trust one another. Love one another. And play for each other, which is what it's all about."