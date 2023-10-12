Arizona’s defense as a whole has been dominant as of late, limiting two of the top offenses in the country to their lowest point total at the end of regulation back-to-back weeks against the Huskies and the Trojans.
This includes only allowing a combined one passing touchdown to Caleb Williams and Michael Penix Jr., who coming into their respective games against the Wildcats combined for 37 total passing touchdowns over nine games.
Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) will look to carry this momentum into its next game against Washington State (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday afternoon.
UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, whose defense ranks 50th in the country in scoring defense (23 PPG), noted Tuesday afternoon that the success of his defense derives from the Wildcats’ defensive game plan for the team he plays that week — a scheme that he will look to counteract Washington State’s offensive attack Saturday afternoon in Pullman.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.