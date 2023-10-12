Arizona (3-3, 1-2 Pac-12) will look to carry this momentum into its next game against Washington State (4-1, 1-1) on Saturday afternoon.

UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, whose defense ranks 50th in the country in scoring defense (23 PPG), noted Tuesday afternoon that the success of his defense derives from the Wildcats’ defensive game plan for the team he plays that week — a scheme that he will look to counteract Washington State’s offensive attack Saturday afternoon in Pullman.