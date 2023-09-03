The whole off-season, the talk from Arizona's coaching staff has been about improving the defense, adding depth to the unit and playing more rotations for the 2023 season.

Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and his staff went out and added talent and depth through the transfer portal and over the last couple of recruiting classes. The result in Game 1 of the season for Nansen was a 38-3 win over the Lumberjacks.

"I think we showed that our defense has improved. I think that's been very clear," said head coach Jedd Fisch during his opening statement following the win. "They played with great passion, great energy and I thought that was nice to see."

The performance by the Wildcats' defense earned the team its first game where they held their opponent to under 20 points for the first time since the a 20-17 win over UCLA during the 2019 season.