Early in the season, the Wildcats' defense looked lackluster, giving up 79 points per game through the first seven games of the season. After that, Arizona's defense started to piece things together, but still had lapses against Oregon where it gave up 87 points and Washington State giving up 74 points.
However, after another stout defensive performance in the Wildcats' 84-52 win over Oregon State, it might be time to start calling Arizona a good defensive team.
"I think we've all just taken more of a pride thing," guard Kylan Boswell said. "I don't know if defense was mainly our main thing began in the year. But now coach has been preaching it, all the assistant coaches have been preaching it [and] we've taken it to heart."
Boswell has become one of the leaders on the defensive side of the court for the Wildcats and finished with a team-high three steals in the win over OSU.
Arizona held the Beavers to 35% shooting from the field, while giving up four 3-point shots on 10 attempts. Plus, the Wildcats were able to score 23 points off of 15 OSU turnovers.
