Early in the season, the Wildcats' defense looked lackluster, giving up 79 points per game through the first seven games of the season. After that, Arizona's defense started to piece things together, but still had lapses against Oregon where it gave up 87 points and Washington State giving up 74 points.

However, after another stout defensive performance in the Wildcats' 84-52 win over Oregon State, it might be time to start calling Arizona a good defensive team.