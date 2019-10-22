News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-22 21:40:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Arizona's defense holding itself accountable despite not being weak link

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

If you only read the box score the last two Sundays without watching Arizona take on Washington and USC you might think the Wildcats' problems are on the defensive side of the ball. UA has given up...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}