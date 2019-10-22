Arizona's defense holding itself accountable despite not being weak link
If you only read the box score the last two Sundays without watching Arizona take on Washington and USC you might think the Wildcats' problems are on the defensive side of the ball. UA has given up...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news