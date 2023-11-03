Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Arizona's culture change grounded in results on the field

Arizona spring football practice
Arizona spring football practice (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Winning a total of six of its 24 games through its last two seasons, Arizona (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) has taken strides through its culture and mentality, which the Wildcats will aim to use to match that 2021-22 season win total against No. 20 UCLA (6-2, 3-2) this Saturday night on the UA’s homecoming.

For UA head coach Jedd Fisch, this process of flipping the program from a losing to a winning team came with a culture shift, which, according to Fisch is a mindset.

“It starts when you’re walking in the door and decide what you want the culture to be like,” Fisch said during his weekly Monday press conference.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement