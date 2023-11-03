Winning a total of six of its 24 games through its last two seasons, Arizona (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) has taken strides through its culture and mentality, which the Wildcats will aim to use to match that 2021-22 season win total against No. 20 UCLA (6-2, 3-2) this Saturday night on the UA’s homecoming.
For UA head coach Jedd Fisch, this process of flipping the program from a losing to a winning team came with a culture shift, which, according to Fisch is a mindset.
“It starts when you’re walking in the door and decide what you want the culture to be like,” Fisch said during his weekly Monday press conference.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.