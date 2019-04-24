The Arizona Wildcats (18-20) got a strong performance from Nick Quintana and pushed across six runs in the final two innings on Tuesday night, but ultimately fell to the Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-18) by a score of 11-9 at Hi Corbett Field.

Quintana finished the night going 2-for-5 with one run scored, one double, one home run, and four RBI to lead the Cats on offense. His homer – a two-run blast that cleared the video board in the bottom of the fourth – was his team-best ninth dinger of the year. He also expanded his team lead in RBI, with the season total now sitting at 43 – he’s just 12 shy of his career-best mark of 55 set in 2018.

The Wildcats also got contributions at the plate from first baseman Matthew Dyer (2x5, R, RBI, BB), catcher Austin Wells (2x3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB), shortstop Cameron Cannon (3x5, 3 R, 2 2B), right fielder Ryan Holgate (1x5, 2B, 2 RBI), and center fielder Donta Williams (1x4, R, RBI, 2 BB).

Dyer’s two-hit night extended his hit streak to 15 games, putting him just two games shy of tying the longest hit streak posted by an Arizona player during head coach Jay Johnson’s time in Tucson.

Next up for the Wildcats is a three-game road series this weekend against No. 3 ranked Stanford. First pitch for game one on Friday night is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MST.