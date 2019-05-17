Arizona's butterflies are aligning as the postseason begins
Butterflies have been a topic of conversation for Arizona head coach Mike Candrea since his team struggled in its series loss against Washington a couple weeks ago. But, after a crucial 2-1 series win against No. 3 UCLA he believes his team is finally in a good place and can use the confidence boost to control any nervousness as it opens up the postseason.
The two wins over UCLA were pivotal for the momentum No. 6 Arizona needed going into this weekend’s NCAA Tournament Regional as the Wildcats host No. 24 Auburn, Colorado State and Harvard as part of the Tucson Regional.
Candrea feels a common trait his team and any successful team needs to have going into this tournament is to keep the game under control and respond well in high-pressure situations.
“Being able to handle the tough moments when things aren’t going well and crap’s hit the fan,” he said about a key to having success in the postseason. “You need to have people that can step up and embrace those moments and not let the game get quick on them.
“… We had some moments that we could have let the moment get big [against UCLA] and we didn’t, so I think the butterflies were definitely flying in formation and they weren’t scattered all over the place and I think last week was a good week for us to talk about that.”
Although the Wildcats are happy with their No. 6 seed going into this weekend, playing well at this point in the season is much more important especially coming off a series victory over one of the top teams in the country.
“For us that last weekend meant so much more than just going there and getting a good seed for postseason,” senior pitcher Taylor McQuillin said. “It was finishing conference strong and really showing who Arizona was and I think it was a good restart button especially from the week before.
“…Last weekend was great for us getting ready to go into the postseason especially because those are the types of games that we’re gonna play. That’s what we’re going to expect the entire postseason no matter who we play.”
Candrea is happy his team finished the regular season against highly-ranked competition because it helped give his Wildcats a healthy mindset going into the tournament.
“It was nice to see that we were finishing with Washington and UCLA, because I would rather do that than boat race someone for two weeks then go into post season and mentally not be ready to play that type ball game,” he said.
The longtime UA head coach is comfortable with his team’s mindset right now defensively, in the circle and at the plate. He is noticing his players getting over control and confidence barriers that he has been pushing them to overcome.
“We can’t afford to hit the panic button when we get in those moments,,” Candrea said. “You know everyone is going to be nervous and so you need to get used to it, and you need to find a way to deal with it.”
There has not been an official decision on whether or not Arizona’s starter at second base, Reyna Carranco, will play this weekend as she continues to work through an injured hand and thumb. Candrea said Thursday Carranco has been able to take part in batting practice and could see game action for the first time since the injury happened a couple weeks ago against Washington.
If she doesn’t play this weekend the Wildcats remain confident in their utility players Hannah Bowen and Ivy Davis to step up and make the plays they need to make in Carranco’s absence.
“Props for Hannah Bowen and Ivy Davis,” junior shortstop Jessie Harper said of her new partners on the infield. “They’ve really stepped up and they’ve shown that they deserve and they’ve competed to get that spot. Bow has been there for two of the games now and she seems super comfortable and I’m so proud of her.
“She hit her first career home run, I was so excited but they both did equally amazing this weekend. So who knows who is going to play there when we come towards this weekend, but losing Reyna was definitely a big one for us not having her bat in the lineup.”
The Wildcats are excited to show off their newly renovated stadium to the rest of the country this weekend, but Candrea said although it is exciting to show off the new Rita Hillenbrand Stadium it is what happens in between the lines that is most important to him and his team.
Arizona takes on Harvard Friday night at 8:30 p.m. MST in its first game of the postseason. The winner of that matchup will move on to play the winner of a game between Auburn and Colorado State.