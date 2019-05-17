Butterflies have been a topic of conversation for Arizona head coach Mike Candrea since his team struggled in its series loss against Washington a couple weeks ago. But, after a crucial 2-1 series win against No. 3 UCLA he believes his team is finally in a good place and can use the confidence boost to control any nervousness as it opens up the postseason.

The two wins over UCLA were pivotal for the momentum No. 6 Arizona needed going into this weekend’s NCAA Tournament Regional as the Wildcats host No. 24 Auburn, Colorado State and Harvard as part of the Tucson Regional.

Candrea feels a common trait his team and any successful team needs to have going into this tournament is to keep the game under control and respond well in high-pressure situations.

“Being able to handle the tough moments when things aren’t going well and crap’s hit the fan,” he said about a key to having success in the postseason. “You need to have people that can step up and embrace those moments and not let the game get quick on them.

“… We had some moments that we could have let the moment get big [against UCLA] and we didn’t, so I think the butterflies were definitely flying in formation and they weren’t scattered all over the place and I think last week was a good week for us to talk about that.”

Although the Wildcats are happy with their No. 6 seed going into this weekend, playing well at this point in the season is much more important especially coming off a series victory over one of the top teams in the country.

“For us that last weekend meant so much more than just going there and getting a good seed for postseason,” senior pitcher Taylor McQuillin said. “It was finishing conference strong and really showing who Arizona was and I think it was a good restart button especially from the week before.

“…Last weekend was great for us getting ready to go into the postseason especially because those are the types of games that we’re gonna play. That’s what we’re going to expect the entire postseason no matter who we play.”

Candrea is happy his team finished the regular season against highly-ranked competition because it helped give his Wildcats a healthy mindset going into the tournament.

“It was nice to see that we were finishing with Washington and UCLA, because I would rather do that than boat race someone for two weeks then go into post season and mentally not be ready to play that type ball game,” he said.