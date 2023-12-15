Arizona’s front court has played smart and efficient thus far this season in terms of staying out of foul trouble and limiting free throw attempts in big games, only allowing a total of three free throw attempts from starting centers and having no big man foul out throughout the games against the three ranked teams it has played so far. The Wildcats have a couple of 7-footers on their active roster with 7-foot Oumar Ballo and 7-foot-2 Motiejus Krivas that have helped dominate the paint. Still, even they must look up at the tall task that reigning Player of the Year 7-foot-4 Purdue center Zach Edey presents come Saturday afternoon.
Ballo, Krivas, forward Keshad Johnson, and the UA’s frontcourt will need to continue their trend of being poised defensively in hopes of limiting the 25-point-per-game scorer in Indianapolis.
“[Edey’s] got great hands, they taught him great ceiling techniques,” UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said Thursday. “He’s sturdy, it’s hard to knock him off his line or off balance, he’s done an incredible job being able to play through fouls and draw fouls, it’s a rare combination, and they have done a great job developing him, and I saw him when he was a younger player and to see the player he’s become, it’s inspiring.”
