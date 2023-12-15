Ballo, Krivas, forward Keshad Johnson, and the UA’s frontcourt will need to continue their trend of being poised defensively in hopes of limiting the 25-point-per-game scorer in Indianapolis.

“[Edey’s] got great hands, they taught him great ceiling techniques,” UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said Thursday. “He’s sturdy, it’s hard to knock him off his line or off balance, he’s done an incredible job being able to play through fouls and draw fouls, it’s a rare combination, and they have done a great job developing him, and I saw him when he was a younger player and to see the player he’s become, it’s inspiring.”