A week ago, Arizona struggled to run the ball against Mississippi State, totaling 91 yards on 25 carries. The leading rusher for the team was running back quarterback Jayden de Laura with 44 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.
The script was flipped for Arizona as the team rushed for 244 yards on 32 attempts for an average 7.6 yards per carry. The rushing attack helped the Wildcats secure a 31-10 win over UTEP to close out the non-conference on a high note.
"Mike Wiley, another great job by him and the whole running back corps. I thought we rant the ball extremely well today," head coach Jedd Fisch said during his opening statement. "And I'm really proud of the team. I thought today was the best team win that i can remember that we've had."
Early in the game, the Wildcats showed a determination to run the football with eight carries for 70 yards. That is well over half the amount of rushing yards Arizona had the whole game against Mississippi State.
"Coach [Brennan] Carroll does a great job of putting the running game together and coordinating that and then be able to mix in the running backs," Fisch said. "Coach [Scottie] Graham has a great feel on which backs should go in when and it's fun to see all of them do things."
