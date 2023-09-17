A week ago, Arizona struggled to run the ball against Mississippi State, totaling 91 yards on 25 carries. The leading rusher for the team was running back quarterback Jayden de Laura with 44 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.

The script was flipped for Arizona as the team rushed for 244 yards on 32 attempts for an average 7.6 yards per carry. The rushing attack helped the Wildcats secure a 31-10 win over UTEP to close out the non-conference on a high note.

"Mike Wiley, another great job by him and the whole running back corps. I thought we rant the ball extremely well today," head coach Jedd Fisch said during his opening statement. "And I'm really proud of the team. I thought today was the best team win that i can remember that we've had."