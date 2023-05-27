Just around the two weeks ago, Arizona and Stanford each beat one another in 1-point nail-biting games in the first and third game, with the Cardinal edging the series with a 9-2 win on that Saturday. The Wildcats had revenge on their mind and in the process replicated this blowout — on the reverse end, crushing the Cardinal in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament run ruling 14-4 on Friday night. This win puts Arizona in the Pac-12 Championship on Saturday night against Oregon for a chance at their first-ever Pac-12 Tournament Title. This performance alone could potentially give Arizona a spot in the NCAA tournament for the third season in a row. “We knew we had this potential all year,” head coach Chip Hale said. “The ten run-rule is great, the same pitchers, I think we should adopt this in our league play. It’s hard on my side of it because you’re up nine (runs) because we’re bunting and running, it just feels odd, but everyone knows why we’re doing it — to get to 10 runs.”



Averaging 12.5 runs per contest throughout the first two games of the tournament, Arizona carried on its momentum, showcasing its dominance with 11 hits and 13 RBIs. The Wilcats were led by star left fielder Chase Davis with three hits and six RBIs. Davis has five home runs in his last seven games. Hale noted that after the Saturday’s Stanford loss in early May, that the team gathered up to go over improvements heading into the home stretch of the season. “(It was the) mojo and culture,” Davis said. “We can’t win without that, we understand that so we turned it around quickly, bats got hot and the pitchers did what they had to do, so when Arizona baseball has both of those working, the rest is history."



Despite a shaky start in last appearance against Stanford and allowing a quick two runs to Stanford on Friday, left-hand pitcher Bradon Zastrow had a much-needed bounce-back game, delivering five strikeouts, and only allowing four runs and no walks in a complete game.

“It’s just one of those things where you go,” Zastrow said following the victory. “It’s win or go home so I am going to throw my best stuff, give it the best I’ve got to give the team the best chance to win. …It’s pitch by pitch, inning by inning, just winning (against) the next guy that came up, it’s a dog fight, our backs are against the wall, every inning, every batter, every pitch matters.”



This “shortened” victory could do wonders for Arizona heading into the championship game as it has not had to use any of their bullpen players in the past two days. This will allow its relievers to be fresh if needed to be used down the stretch against the Ducks. “Yes (we feel) very good,” Hale said. “We were going (to use the bullpen) tonight but Zastrow was phenomenal."



Arizona will take on Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship on Saturday at Scottsdale Stadium, beginning at 7 p.m. (MST).