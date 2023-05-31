On Wednesday morning, Arizona released kickoff times and the TV providers for its first four games of the upcoming season this upcoming fall.

Oct. 6 or 7 - @ USC on ESPN platform

Sept. 16 - UTEP at 8:00 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks

Sept. 9 - @ Mississippi State at 4:30 p.m. (MST) on SEC Network

Sept. 2 - Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks

Here are the kickoff times and television services for the Wildcats’ 2023 season as of Wednesday.

