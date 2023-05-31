Arizona release kickoff times, TV provider for few of its games this season
On Wednesday morning, Arizona released kickoff times and the TV providers for its first four games of the upcoming season this upcoming fall.
Here are the kickoff times and television services for the Wildcats’ 2023 season as of Wednesday.
Bold = home game
Sept. 2 - Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks
Sept. 9 - @ Mississippi State at 4:30 p.m. (MST) on SEC Network
Sept. 16 - UTEP at 8:00 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks
Sept. 23 - @ Stanford (Time TBD)
Sept. 30 - Washington (TBD)
Oct. 6 or 7 - @ USC on ESPN platform
Oct. 14 - @ Washington State TBD)
Oct. 21 - BYE
Oct. 28 - Oregon State (TBD)
Nov. 4 - UCLA (TBD)
Nov. 11 - @ Colorado (TBD)
Nov. 18 - Utah (TBD)
Nov. 25 - @ Arizona State (TBD)
