News More News
ago football Edit

Arizona release kickoff times, TV provider for few of its games this season

Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter

On Wednesday morning, Arizona released kickoff times and the TV providers for its first four games of the upcoming season this upcoming fall.

Here are the kickoff times and television services for the Wildcats’ 2023 season as of Wednesday.


Bold = home game

Sept. 2 - Northern Arizona at 7 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks

Sept. 9 - @ Mississippi State at 4:30 p.m. (MST) on SEC Network

Sept. 16 - UTEP at 8:00 p.m. (MST) on Pac-12 Networks

Sept. 23 - @ Stanford (Time TBD)

Sept. 30 - Washington (TBD)

Oct. 6 or 7 - @ USC on ESPN platform

Oct. 14 - @ Washington State TBD)

Oct. 21 - BYE

Oct. 28 - Oregon State (TBD)

Nov. 4 - UCLA (TBD)

Nov. 11 - @ Colorado (TBD)

Nov. 18 - Utah (TBD)

Nov. 25 - @ Arizona State (TBD)

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}