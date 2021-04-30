GOAZCATS - Arizona receiver Jamarye Joiner undergoes second foot surgery

Arizona receiver Jamarye Joiner looked like a player ready to be a big part of the offense over the course of spring practice. However, it is going to be some time before he's able to resume activities this offseason. The redshirt sophomore from Tucson underwent surgery Friday to help repair a fracture in his left foot, which is the same injury on the same foot that required surgery last offseason.

Joiner was able to recover last year and eventually caught 12 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in Arizona's five games during the 2020 season. His 34-yard touchdown grab in the season opener against USC ended up as one of the top passing plays of the year for the Wildcats.

Joiner adapted well to the new system that head coach Jedd Fisch began installing during the spring. The UA receiver had one of the highlight plays during the team's spring game Saturday afternoon as he caught a deep pass from quarterback Gunner Cruz for a 61-yard completion.

It was on the play that Joiner appeared to injure his foot before eventually leaving the game altogether and finishing his day in a walking boot. He appeared to tweak the foot during a drill in one of the practices leading up to Saturday's spring game, but ultimately he finished out that day of work without issue.

A delay in the start of the 2020 season helped give Joiner extra time to heal without missing time during his third year with the program.

His previous surgery took place around this time last spring, but with the 2021 season expected to begin on time it is certainly possible that he could be forced to miss some action early in the season.

The recovery time for the injury and surgery is typically around six to eight weeks though it is possible his latest surgery could keep him out for a longer period than that.

Joiner came to Arizona from Cienega High School in Vail planning to play quarterback, however he ultimately moved to receiver in his second season when he emerged as one of the top players at his position. He led the team in many of the key receiving categories at the end of the 2019 season.

Last year he finished fourth in catches and fifth in receiving yards as he bounced back from his offseason surgery.

Joiner entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after the season but ultimately returned to the team to continue his career under the new coaching staff led by Fisch.