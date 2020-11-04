GOAZCATS - Arizona ready to end lengthy offseason, begin games

It has been close to a year since Arizona last stepped on the field for a game, but that will come to an end this weekend when the team heads to Salt Lake City to open up the 2020 season against Utah. It's not a moment too soon for the Wildcats.

Arizona's players, like the rest of the Pac-12, have had to sit at home and watch their peers in other leagues take the field with many teams now weeks into their 2020 season. It has certainly led to some pent up eagerness to get on the field as soon as possible and the waiting will end Saturday at 1:30 p.m. when the team finally gets its opportunity to kick off the season.

"These guys have watched other players play for like the last four or five weeks," head coach Kevin Sumlin said this week. "Don’t discount this, their friends and other guys are talking to them, and they can’t wait to play this weekend. Can't wait."

Arizona was picked to finish last in the conference with some national experts even predicting that the Wildcats will end the year without any wins. None of that seems to matter to the team and right now Sumlin has confidence about his group after the long offseason layoff.

"We’re excited to play no matter what," he said. "Where, when, what, these guys want to play football, and I’m excited about where these guys are right now.”

The Arizona head coach relayed his team's excitement to begin the season several times when speaking to the media this week during his first Monday press conference. The last several months have certainly been difficult to work through for his and other college programs, so there is certainly plenty of anticipation building for Saturday's opener.

“I mean I’m a football coach,” Sumlin said. “We’re playing football. That’s what I’m excited about, just being honest. And the kids are more excited about it than anyone. Fans, no fans, whatever. That’s what they do.

"To play football is a big deal, and that’s why everybody is excited."

Reaching the starting point of the season is significant as there have been plenty of roadblocks in the way on the road to making a fall season a reality. UA has been one of the leaders in the Pac-12 when it comes to its approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19. The team has avoided any potential widespread outbreaks like other teams have had to deal with this fall, and right now Sumlin believes there is a lot of confidence in the process from his players as they prepare to embark on the next phase of their return to the field.

"Our players feel safe about our testing program, about who gets on the plane, who’s tested before we get on the plane, and when we get there what’s going to happen," he said. "A couple things are a little bit different. We’re not gonna leave the hotel. We’ll be in that space for 24, 48 hours, but for us and for our players right now, I think our players feel good about where they are with our testing program, our coaches feel good about that."

Utah has seen a recent surge in coronavirus cases, but the intent is to make the trip to Salt Lake City and play the game against the Utes Saturday afternoon. Sumlin said he has not brought up anything contrary to that with his players.

Arizona's players are more concerned about how they can prove people wrong when it comes to the end result of the upcoming season. Quarterback Grant Gunnell was particularly outspoken when it was revealed that UA was predicted to finish last in the Pac-12 by conference media members.

After having an opportunity to see how games have gone for other teams he is still unclear how it's possible to make any accurate predictions in such a strange season.

"This season, with COVID and everything, there's so many uncertainties how can you even really place a ranking on teams right now with everything that's gone on?" Gunnell said. "... It's just another chip on our shoulder. We don't look at that. Everyone knows what's going on in the building and what we have going."

Arizona's offense is being viewed as a strength of the team, but the defense is in a different position. It's unclear what to expect from the Wildcats this year after the entire staff on that side of the ball was replaced this year. New coordinator Paul Rhoads has worked to make up for significant losses, but there are plenty of questions that remain about his group.

The UA players have a different opinion.

"I think we can be dominant," senior cornerback Lorenzo Burns said. "It's a mindset, you know? That goes for any defense. Any team, really. You can have an underdog in any conference, any league it's just how your mindset is shaped as a defense and as a team. I think that right now we believe we can go out and be a dominant defense, a dominant team in the Pac-12.

"... We're not gonna allow anybody to change our mindset – fans, reports or even the other team on the football field. When something goes wrong we're gonna stay confident in ourselves."

This season is one unlike any other and it will be unclear what type of chance Arizona has to make noise in the Pac-12 this year until the games begin. For now there is the usual early season excitement plus added anticipation because of what the offseason has looked like for teams, coaches and players.