Arizona redshirt sophomore running back Stevie Rocker, Jr. has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal after three seasons in Tucson. Rocker played in 11 games his freshman season, rushing for 153 yards on 31 attempts for a 4.9 yards per carry average. He only appeared in one game in 2022 and used that as a redshirt season. He saw no action at all in 2023.

Rocker committed to Arizona as a 3-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating. He played locally at Canyon Del Oro in Tucson, so staying close to home was a big factor in his decision. He also held offers from BYU, Nevada, and Cal in addition to Arizona. Cal seemed like the front runner to pull him away from Tucson as he had a strong relationship with running backs coach Aristotle Thompson. Maybe something materializes there now that he’s entering the portal.

Given how he played in his freshman season, he does seem like a kid who could at least offer some depth at the running back position. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up and whether or not he ends up getting a chance to play at his next stop. Even if it’s in a reserve capacity.