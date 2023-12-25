Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura announced Monday that he intends to enter the transfer portal and take advantage of the NCAA's suspension of limits on second-time transfers.

De Laura will remain with the Wildcats through their Alamo Bowl matchup with Oklahoma on Dec. 28.

The former four-star prospect signed with Washington State out of high school and was the first true freshman quarterback in program history to start a season-opener. He started 15 games for the Cougars over two seasons, winning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2021, before transferring to Arizona in 2022.

De Laura led Arizona to a 5-7 record in 2022, the program's most wins in a season in four years, while passing for 3,685 yards and 25 touchdowns. He opened the 2023 season as the team's first-team signal caller but sustained an injury in September that ultimately opened the door for Noah Fifita to replace him atop the depth chart.

Fifita earned Pac-12 Offensive Freshmen of the Year honors after passing for 23 touchdowns and five interceptions over the last eight games of the season.