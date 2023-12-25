Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura to enter transfer portal
Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura announced Monday that he intends to enter the transfer portal and take advantage of the NCAA's suspension of limits on second-time transfers.
De Laura will remain with the Wildcats through their Alamo Bowl matchup with Oklahoma on Dec. 28.
The former four-star prospect signed with Washington State out of high school and was the first true freshman quarterback in program history to start a season-opener. He started 15 games for the Cougars over two seasons, winning Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2021, before transferring to Arizona in 2022.
De Laura led Arizona to a 5-7 record in 2022, the program's most wins in a season in four years, while passing for 3,685 yards and 25 touchdowns. He opened the 2023 season as the team's first-team signal caller but sustained an injury in September that ultimately opened the door for Noah Fifita to replace him atop the depth chart.
Fifita earned Pac-12 Offensive Freshmen of the Year honors after passing for 23 touchdowns and five interceptions over the last eight games of the season.