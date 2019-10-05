The last time Khalil Tate stepped foot on the football field at the University of Colorado he set an FBS quarterback record by rushing for over 320 yards. It sparked a month of wins for the Wildcats and put Tate on the minds of college football fans around the country. Saturday there was some uncertainty about whether or not Tate would be the one taking the snaps after missing UA's game last week against UCLA with injuries to his hamstring and ankle.

Tate was the starter at quarterback Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field, but Colorado probably wishes he wasn't. The senior had another record day as he passed for more than 400 yards for the first time in his career setting a new personal record for passing yards in a single game. Instead of running the ball all over the field, Tate used his arm to help the Wildcats move to 4-1 on the year with the team's 35-30 victory over the Buffs.

He passed the ball 41 times – four attempts shy of tying his personal record – over the course of the game and completed 31 of those throws. He threw three touchdowns and his only blemish was an interception in the first half.

"Whatever we have to do to keep the offense moving is what we're gonna do," Tate told reporters after Saturday's win. "Coach [Noel] Mazzone did a great job of really making sure we kept on attacking what we thought we could attack."

The veteran UA signal caller completed 23 of his 27 attempts in the second half and was again able to find his magic in Boulder putting the Wildcats at the top of the Pac-12 South with a 2-0 conference record.

"It was a situation where they loaded it up, there were big dudes in there and we couldn't move them, " Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin said. "And, we had to throw it in order to move the football and spread them out. We got the ball on the perimeter a lot to get some guys out of there. Those little screen passes that people get mad about, there's a reason for them.

"... In essence, that became our run game because they're all loaded up in there. We flipped it out on the perimeter to [Michael] Wiley and a bunch of running backs out there who make guys miss."