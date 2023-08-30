From camp last season to now, it is evident that Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura has looked noticeably a lot more comfortable in the Wildcats’ offensive system, with the quarterback calling it a “day and night” difference.

“Last year through fall camp, I was kinda getting the offense, but I wasn’t really understanding it so I was really out there running plays, not knowing the reason we were running plays and also not knowing much about the receivers and their play styles, said de Laura.

“...Coming into that spring [I started to feel comfortable within the offense. Everything was just easier [going into the spring], going through my reads was easier, meetings [were] easier because we understood what we were talking about.”