Arizona prioritizing stability among special teams unit this spring

Spring practice almost always brings more questions than answers especially for an Arizona team coming off of a 1-11 season. Despite all the questions that face this team, the punter and kicker seem to be the one group that is set going into the fall. Arizona will welcome back 2021 All-Pac-12 first-team punter Kyle Ostendorp who led the Pac-12 in yards per punt last season. This year not punting as much is a goal that the team hopes to achieve, but Ostendorp looks to improve upon a stellar 2021 season. “Yeah so last year, you’re right, I did have an all-conference season and that’s always good to be happy about but that’s not something I want to be satisfied with,” Ostendorp said Friday. “I definitely look at every single punt after every single game and see things I could have done better, some things I could have improved on to have an even better year.” Ostendorp was successful with punting by leading the Pac-12 with 28 punts that traveled 50 or more yards but he also downed 17 of his punts inside the 20-yard line. Against BYU he dropped a punt inside the 1-yard line that led to a safety to spark the Wildcats. “One thing I’m trying to focus on right now is keeping my hips a little bit more forward when I punt,” he said. “last season, I got a little bit to the tendency of getting the ball off so fast that I'd come forward with my chest over my toes and I’d have a little bit lower hang time.”

As far as the kicking unit goes, Arizona will hope that Tyler Loop can be a reliable full-time kicker after only being used on short field goals and extra points last season. “They gave me an opportunity in practice to kick,” Loop said about the conversation had last season about him being the short-kick guy. “ I kicked well and they said here’s the situation. I was like, alright, well this is what it is. I’m gonna do what I can with it and do the best I can.” Despite only being used on short kicks, Loop had a successful season in his role but an expanded role this year does not seem like something that fazes him at all. In fact, Loop is ready to take on a bigger opportunity. “No, not at all,” Loop said when asked if there is a different motion when kicking longer kicks. “Really we try to treat every kick the same. So whether I’m back at 60-plus yards or a 20-yard PAT, I mean, I’m kicking everything the exact same.”