Arizona prioritizing stability among special teams unit this spring
Spring practice almost always brings more questions than answers especially for an Arizona team coming off of a 1-11 season. Despite all the questions that face this team, the punter and kicker seem to be the one group that is set going into the fall.
Arizona will welcome back 2021 All-Pac-12 first-team punter Kyle Ostendorp who led the Pac-12 in yards per punt last season. This year not punting as much is a goal that the team hopes to achieve, but Ostendorp looks to improve upon a stellar 2021 season.
“Yeah so last year, you’re right, I did have an all-conference season and that’s always good to be happy about but that’s not something I want to be satisfied with,” Ostendorp said Friday. “I definitely look at every single punt after every single game and see things I could have done better, some things I could have improved on to have an even better year.”
Ostendorp was successful with punting by leading the Pac-12 with 28 punts that traveled 50 or more yards but he also downed 17 of his punts inside the 20-yard line. Against BYU he dropped a punt inside the 1-yard line that led to a safety to spark the Wildcats.
“One thing I’m trying to focus on right now is keeping my hips a little bit more forward when I punt,” he said. “last season, I got a little bit to the tendency of getting the ball off so fast that I'd come forward with my chest over my toes and I’d have a little bit lower hang time.”
As far as the kicking unit goes, Arizona will hope that Tyler Loop can be a reliable full-time kicker after only being used on short field goals and extra points last season.
“They gave me an opportunity in practice to kick,” Loop said about the conversation had last season about him being the short-kick guy. “ I kicked well and they said here’s the situation. I was like, alright, well this is what it is. I’m gonna do what I can with it and do the best I can.”
Despite only being used on short kicks, Loop had a successful season in his role but an expanded role this year does not seem like something that fazes him at all. In fact, Loop is ready to take on a bigger opportunity.
“No, not at all,” Loop said when asked if there is a different motion when kicking longer kicks. “Really we try to treat every kick the same. So whether I’m back at 60-plus yards or a 20-yard PAT, I mean, I’m kicking everything the exact same.”
With Arizona’s spring coming to a close in the next week and still many questions that need to be answered before the season kicks off, special teams coach Jordan Paopao has the luxury of knowing that his unit has a reliable kicker and punter.
He also stresses the importance of special teams as a whole as he steps into a larger role within the team himself as the sole coordinator for the Wildcats this year after splitting duties in 2021.
“Well, I think it kind of starts with you know, we talked about it being the price of admission to be able to get into the seat in the team room,” Paopao said. “You know, nobody was recruited to be the R5 on kickoff. Nobody was recruited to be the left guard on point. Nobody sits in the living room and says that but the price of admission to be able to sit in those seats is your gift to the team.”
Stability is key and that is what the Wildcats look like they have on their special teams unit.
