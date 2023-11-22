Arizona players 'remember where we came from' leading up to Territorial Cup
Three years ago, Arizona suffered one of its worst losses in program history, getting blown out at home 70-7 to in-state rival Arizona State in the annual Territorial Cup, leading to the firing of former head coach Kevin Sumlin and hiring of Jedd Fisch.
Following the 63-point loss, a billboard on Interstate 10 was put up by Sun Devils fans that read “No pity for the kitty.”
When asked about how he teaches his players, who have never played in the rivalry, or seldom, Fisch kept it short.
“Yeah, I just showed them a billboard,” Fisch said.
From the billboard and a following 1-win season, UA (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) has done a complete 180-degree turnaround with its program, clinching a bowl berth for the first time since 2017, with a chance to reach the Pac-12 Title game for the first time since the 2014 season.
There are 13 Wildcats that were a part of this loss in 2020, are now playing for a completely different UA team as they get set to finish off their careers on top against what the program sometimes refers to as “the team up north” Saturday afternoon in Tempe.
