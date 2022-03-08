Arizona players dominate Pac-12 awards and honors

With No. 2 Arizona running away with the Pac-12 regulars season title, it should come as no surprise that the Wildcats players dominated the conference awards and honors list.

This season, leading the way for Arizona was sophomore guard Benn Mathurin, who took his game to another level averaging 17.3 points, which is an increase of 6.5 points from his true freshman season.

With the increase in points and becoming the go-to player for Arizona, Mathurin has been awarded the Pac-12 Player of the Year award, making him the first Wildcat to win the award since the 2017-18 season when freshman Deandre Ayton won the award.

Arizona has had 10 players since 1988 that have won conference Player of the Year and has had four win the award since the 2011-10 season.

Mathurin had a 4-game stretch where he averaged 22.3 points a game and shot 46% from the field while helping his team go 4-0 with wins over Washington, Washington State, Oregon State and Oregon.