Arizona players dominate Pac-12 awards and honors
With No. 2 Arizona running away with the Pac-12 regulars season title, it should come as no surprise that the Wildcats players dominated the conference awards and honors list.
This season, leading the way for Arizona was sophomore guard Benn Mathurin, who took his game to another level averaging 17.3 points, which is an increase of 6.5 points from his true freshman season.
With the increase in points and becoming the go-to player for Arizona, Mathurin has been awarded the Pac-12 Player of the Year award, making him the first Wildcat to win the award since the 2017-18 season when freshman Deandre Ayton won the award.
Arizona has had 10 players since 1988 that have won conference Player of the Year and has had four win the award since the 2011-10 season.
Mathurin had a 4-game stretch where he averaged 22.3 points a game and shot 46% from the field while helping his team go 4-0 with wins over Washington, Washington State, Oregon State and Oregon.
The Wildcats didn't stop at the Player of the Year award; Arizona won five out of the six major awards.
Center Christian Koloko hauled in two awards by winning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year.
Koloko led the conference with 2.8 blocks a game, becoming the first Wildcats to win the Defensive Player of the year award.
Will not only improved on the defensive end of the court, Koloko jumped from 5.3 points a game last season to being the third-leading scorer on Arizona at 11.8 points and shot 62% from the field.
Lastly, in his first year with the Wildcats, Arizona forward Pelle Larsson won the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year award by averaging 7.1 points a game off the bench and shot 47% from the field and 36% from the 3-point line.
As for the All-Pac-12 first-team list, the Wildcats had three players make the cut in Mathurin, Koloko and Azuolas Tubelis.
On the defensive side of the court, Koloko and Dalen Terry were named to the All-Defensive team.
Terry led the team with 35 steals on the season and developed as the lockdown defender on Arizona.
The Wildcats will now await the winner of the ASU-Stanford game as the team prepares for the Pac-12 tournament with their first game on Thursday starting at noon on Pac-12 Networks.
