GOAZCATS - Arizona players, coaches react to Pac-12's fall sports cancellation

{{ timeAgo('2020-08-11 17:32:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Arizona players, coaches react to Pac-12's fall sports cancellation

The news of the Pac-12 cancelling the upcoming fall season brought out plenty of opinions Tuesday afternoon and that included thoughts from several current UA players and coaches. Here is a look at what some of the Wildcats, including starting quarterback Grant Gunnell, had to say about the decision from conference leaders to scrap the fall season with the hope of playing football in the spring.

Sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell

Senior middle linebacker Colin Schooler

Sophomore defensive tackle Kyon Barrs

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jamari Williams

Sophomore receiver Boobie Curry

Freshman running back Frank Brown

Junior offensive lineman Donovan Laie

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Edgar Burrola

Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer

Offensive line coach Kyle DeVan

Former Arizona linebacker Lance Briggs

