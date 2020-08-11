GOAZCATS - Arizona players, coaches react to Pac-12's fall sports cancellation

Arizona players, coaches react to Pac-12's fall sports cancellation
The news of the Pac-12 cancelling the upcoming fall season brought out plenty of opinions Tuesday afternoon and that included thoughts from several current UA players and coaches. Here is a look at what some of the Wildcats, including starting quarterback Grant Gunnell, had to say about the decision from conference leaders to scrap the fall season with the hope of playing football in the spring.
Sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell
You have two options now as a player and a team , I know my squad is about to go harder than ever.. #BearDown— G² grant gunnell (@grantgunnell7) August 11, 2020
Senior middle linebacker Colin Schooler
no matter what happens there is always work to be put in! pic.twitter.com/FJUdnosbYL— Colin Schooler (@SchoolerColin) August 11, 2020
Sophomore defensive tackle Kyon Barrs
Day in and day out we all gon get ours regardless G2‼️ https://t.co/KDTvDsLQve— 𝟡𝟚🦍 (@KyonBarrs) August 11, 2020
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jamari Williams
More time with @_coachbee1 !! We gone be more then ready! https://t.co/iB6GZithtx— Jamari William$ (@55SWEETFEET) August 11, 2020
Sophomore receiver Boobie Curry
You hate to see it😒— “Bᴏᴏʙɪᴇ” Cᴜʀʀʏ (@BoobieCurry) August 11, 2020
Freshman running back Frank Brown
I ain’t played a game of football since November 10 2019 now I gotta wait til spring of 2021— Lil Frank. (@iamFrankBrown1) August 11, 2020
Junior offensive lineman Donovan Laie
our lives are changing forever right before our eyes— Donovan Laie (@donlaie75) August 11, 2020
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Edgar Burrola
Yessir I can’t wait to be back for the 2021 season! 💯 https://t.co/kZypQrPvWX— Eburrrr (@easybeingedgar) August 11, 2020
Special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer
Support staff (Operations, S&C, medical, nutrition, and recruiting) have been unbelievable‼️‼️ 💯.. proud to be a Wildcat 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/L0znueQQym— Jeremy Springer (@CoachSpringerST) August 11, 2020
Offensive line coach Kyle DeVan
Proud to be an Arizona Wildcat! We will get through this as a family #OneArizona 🐻⬇️ https://t.co/uLQaw8Dcxb— Kyle DeVan (@CoachDeVan) August 11, 2020
Former Arizona linebacker Lance Briggs
While I'm hurt and disappointed my favorite sport at the collegiate level and conference (@pac12) will not be played this fall, I do believe it's in the best interest of the players, coaches, staff, fans, and their families. #FamilyFirst— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) August 11, 2020
****
