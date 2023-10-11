For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Arizona has been picked to win the Pac-12 conference in the Preseason Media Poll receiving 18 first plays votes and 303 total points. The last time the Wildcats were piked to when, they did it and won the conference by two games with a 14-4 record and finished 27-8 overall under former coach Sean Miller and star player Deandre Ayton.

Last season, Arizona came in second in the regular season but won the conference tournament for the second-straight season under coach Tommy Lloyd. Now, Lloyd and his players will be looking to close out the Pac-12 in its final season by walking away with both the regular and postseason title.

Arizona had three players make the All-Conference preseason team with Oumar Ballo being named to the first team and both Caleb Love and Kylan Boswell being named to the second team. Meanwhile, forward Pelle Larsson was named to the honorable mention list just falling short of making the cut.

In his first season as Arizona coach, Lloyd won the PAc-12 conference and had three NBA Draft picks on his roster. Now, he will be looking to do so with the additions of Love, Jaden Bradley and Keshad Johnson through the transfer portal.

Other teams that received first place votes were UCLA and USC with four a piece. The Trojans welcome in the No. 2 recruiting class nationally according to Rivals.

Meanwhile, the Bruins lost a lot of key starters from last season's regular season conference title team. But, they welcome back Adem Bona. But other than that, the roster doesn't have much from a season ago.

If the Wildcats win the conference, it will be the program's 18th title in the Pac-10/12 era and its 28th overall.